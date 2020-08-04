SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County has reported Wednesday morning four more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 17.

According to health officials, all patients have no travel history, meaning they contracted the virus through community spread.

Six of those 17 cases are hospitalized.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 14

Bowie County - 32, 1 death

Camp County - 2

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 32

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 17

Smith County - 79, 2 deaths

Titus County - 2

Trinity County - 2

Upshur County - 5

Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death

Wood County - 4

