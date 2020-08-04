SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County has reported Wednesday morning four more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 17.
According to health officials, all patients have no travel history, meaning they contracted the virus through community spread.
Six of those 17 cases are hospitalized.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 2
- Angelina County - 14
- Bowie County - 32, 1 death
- Camp County - 2
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 32
- Harrison County - 12, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 7, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 14
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 17
- Smith County - 79, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 2
- Upshur County - 5
- Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
- Wood County - 4
RELATED: How US guidance on wearing masks during coronavirus outbreak has evolved
RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas