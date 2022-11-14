x
Shelby County Sheriff makes arrest connected to homicide

There is an ongoing investigation at this time.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ethan Myers of Joaquin, in connection with a homicide investigation.

On Nov. 13, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check on County Road 3625 in Joaquin. 

Upon entering the home, deputies discovered the body of 36-year-old Sarah Hopson of Joaquin.

Myers was taken into custody for resisting arrest and was booked into the Shelby County Jail. 

This investigation is ongoing and is expected to have more charges. 

CBS19 will provide more updates as information becomes available.

