SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Tony Ard, 55, of Shelbyville, who has been missing since Saturday, August 21.

Ard is described as a white male, 5’8”, 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen at the RV Park at Huxley Bay Marina. Anyone with information on Ard’s whereabouts is urged to call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 936-598-5601.