HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for organized crime, parole violation

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted suspect.
According to the SCSO, officials are seeking the whereabouts of Derrick Lamarc Wyatt, 37, of Center.
Wyatt stands 6'4 and weighs about 350 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The SCSO says Wyatt has felony warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and violation of parole.
If you have any information regarding Wyatt's whereabouts, please contact the SCSO (936) 598-5601.
If anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or escape, or warns Wyatt of impending discovery or apprehension, they will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.