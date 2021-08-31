HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for organized crime, parole violation

According to the SCSO, officials are seeking the whereabouts of Derrick Lamarc Wyatt, 37, of Center.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted suspect.

According to the SCSO, officials are seeking the whereabouts of Derrick Lamarc Wyatt, 37, of Center.

Wyatt stands 6'4 and weighs about 350 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The SCSO says Wyatt has felony warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and violation of parole.

If you have any information regarding Wyatt's whereabouts, please contact the SCSO (936) 598-5601.