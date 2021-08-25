Shelby County Sheriff's Office seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for probation violation

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of man wanted for allegedly violating probation.
Officials say Dakota Travis Rodgers, 24, of Center, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Rodgers stands 5'9" and weighs approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the SCSO (936) 598-5601.
If anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest, or warns Rodgers of impending discovery or apprehension, will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a Felony 3 offense.