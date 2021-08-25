Shelby County Sheriff's Office seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for probation violation

Officials are searching for Dakota Travis Rodgers, 24, of Center.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of man wanted for allegedly violating probation.

Officials say Dakota Travis Rodgers, 24, of Center, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rodgers stands 5'9" and weighs approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the SCSO (936) 598-5601.