TYLER, Texas — Shell Shack will be offering free entrees to first responders on September 11.

September 11, 2001 is a day we'll never forget.

In honor of these heroes, Shell Shack is providing one free non-shellfish entree to all first responders who show valid ID.

The entrees include options like the catfish platter, half-pound burger, grilled chicken sandwich, and buffalo chicken sandwich, all served with fresh hand-cut fries.

The offer is valid from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. at all Shell Shack locations.