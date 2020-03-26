TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Paper has learned the city of Hideaway has ordered a shelter in place beginning Thursday after a member died from complications of the coronavirus.

Hideaway sent the announcement on Wednesday, just hours after the Northeast Texas Public Health District announced the first COVID-19 related death in Smith County.

The first death in Smith County was Elwood McElveen, 91, of Hideaway Lake. Family members were notified and officials said he tested positive on Tuesday.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.