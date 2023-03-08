SHERIFF: 2 arrested after high-speed chase involving motorcycle in Rusk County

After around 40 minutes the driver wrecked at FM 1797 and CR 2142.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RUSK, Texas — Two individuals were arrested after a pursuit involving a motorcycle in Rusk County on Wednesday.

According to Rusk County Sheriff's Office, around 11:30 a.m., the driver of a motorcycle did not stop for a traffic stop. RCSO said the motorcycle reached over 100 mph a few times on straightaways.

After around 40 minutes the driver wrecked at FM 1797 and CR 2142.

RSCO said they found a pistol, knifes and an ounce of methamphetamine.