x
SHERIFF: 2 arrested after high-speed chase involving motorcycle in Rusk County

After around 40 minutes the driver wrecked at FM 1797 and CR 2142.

RUSK, Texas — Two individuals were arrested after a pursuit involving a motorcycle in Rusk County on Wednesday. 

According to Rusk County Sheriff's Office, around 11:30 a.m., the driver of a motorcycle did not stop for a traffic stop. RCSO said the motorcycle reached over 100 mph a few times on straightaways. 

RSCO said they found a pistol, knifes and an ounce of methamphetamine. 

Identities are being withheld until they are formally booked.

