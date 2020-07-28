SHERIFF: 25 inmates, 5 employees at Nacogdoches County Jail test positive for COVID-19

Nacogdoches County Jail announced 25 inmates and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Jail announced 25 inmates and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, they were alerted by family members that two inmates, who were related, had been exposed to COVID-19. The two had been at the jail for about two weeks and were asymptomatic.

Test results came back positive for both inmates. The two were moved to an isolated place.

After checking the area where the two inmates had been around, other inmates began to show allergy type symptoms. Those inmates were tested.

On Saturday, test results confirmed that 24 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, nine of which have underlying medical condition. Of those nine inmates, two have been symptomatic. However, Sheriff Bridges says they are doing well and getting better.

Of those 24, only four have shown symptoms and have been treated. Four jailers and a nurse have also tested positive and are quarantined at home.

On Monday, it was confirmed that another inmate tested positive.

In addition, Sheriff Bridges says another 50 inmates have shown signs of COVID-19 and will be tested. He says there's a change case numbers could rise.

Sheriff Bridges says the have enforced safety protocols like providing inmates with face masks and requiring jailers to wear face shields. Screens are being conducted every day.

"We're doing everything we can think of to limit the control of COVID-19 in our jail," Sheriff Bridges said.