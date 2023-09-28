SHERIFF: 3 arrested in Cherokee County for drug, firearm possession

This was executed by a joint investigation between the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Homeland Security investigations.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested one man and two others after a search warrant found 145 grams of meth, marijuana and firearms at their residency in Cherokee County.

Malon McCaslin was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of firearms on Sept. 20.

A search warrant led at McCaslin's house on County Road 4106 where 145 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms were discovered at the residency, according to the press release.

Officials also arrested Spencer Kellogg and Andrea Thurman at the residency for a controlled substance between one and four grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Kellogg was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.