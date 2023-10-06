SHERIFF: 3 arrested in drug bust operation, 7.3 ounces of meth seized in Nacogdoches

These three arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in Nacogdoches County with additional charges possible.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Three men have been arrested on Wednesday following a drug investigation led by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office.

According to the press release, Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were taken into custody.

Davis faces a first-degree felony for the manufacturing of a controlled substance and a Class-B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. He was previously arrested for the same demeanor on an outstanding warrant in San Augustine County.

Nacogdoches officials said that Robinson and Skinner are both charged with a single state-jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday at 1:42 p.m., Davis was pulled over and arrested by a deputy on patrol at intersection of University Drive and Southeast Stallings Drive for the San Augustine County warrant.

Officials then administered a search of the vehicle where deputies found more than 7.3 ounces of methamphetamine in several individual packages, including marijuana, THC oil, promethazine, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. In addition, a large amount of cash was found in Davis' pocket.

During the investigation, officials obtained a search warrant for Davis' residency in the 1300 block of Cleaver Street in Nacogdoches. Deputies contacted Robinson and Skinner at the home to serve the warrant.

While at the residency, additional marijuana and drugs were found and Robinson and Skinner were taken into custody, according to officials.