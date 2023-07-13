SHERIFF: Arrest made in connection to illegal pill manufacturing operation investigation in Cherokee County

Robert Martin, 44, of Alto was arrested at the scene and was later transported to the Cherokee County jail.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says deputies seized several guns and thousands of pills Wednesday during an investigation into illegal pill manufacturing operation.

During the search on County Road 2510, officials seized several firearms along with five pill pressers, 25,000 pills, 5 ounces of methamphetamine, and about 40 pounds of powder awaiting to be made into pills, the sheriff's office said.

Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested at the scene and was later transported to the Cherokee County Jail. This investigation is ongoing into an illicit pill manufacturing operation near Alto, according to officials said.