NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a residence and assaulting the homeowner,

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, a homeowner who lives on County Road 521 received a call from a neighbor telling him a man was breaking into his home.

The homeowner arrived home with a friend and started checking his house. During the search a man, identified as Edgar Roberts, 20, was found hiding in the bathroom of the residence with a machete.

Officials say Roberts began fighting with the homeowner and the homeowner's friend on scene. The NCSO the "intense fight" went on for several minutes.

The homeowner was able to wrestle the machete away from Roberts and detain him until law enforcement could arrive.

Shortly after, deputies arrived on scene and took Roberts into custody.arrived on scene shortly after and took the suspect into custody.

Roberts was booked into the Nacogdoches County jail for burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $45,000.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

Roberts received medical attention before being taken to jail due to injuries he sustained during the altercation.