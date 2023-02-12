SHERIFF: Father, son dead in apparent Smith County murder-suicide

SMITH COUNTY, Texas —

Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Smith County.



According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, around 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call regarding a homicide on Joy Wright Mountain Rd.



The SCSO says the caller stated her son had just shot her husband several times with a rifle. The son then walked out of the residence threatening to take his own life.



Official say the son died by suicide before deputies arrived on scene.



Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Curtis Wulf responded and held an inquest. He also ordered the bodies be sent for autopsies.



The identities of the deceased have not been released.