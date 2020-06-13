GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Gun Barrel City accused of having more than nine ounces of methamphetamine.

According to the HCSO, narcotics deputies executed a search warrant for the 300 block of Box Road at about 5 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the deputies found nine and a half ounces of suspected methamphetamines and syringes.

Zachary Curtis Skierski 35 of Gun Barrel City was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail. He is charged with manufacture delivery of a controlled substance.