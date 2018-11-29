PAYNE SPRINGS — A Henderson County man wanted for drug charges and evading arrest was arrested Wednesday.

Austin Magee, 20, was arrested by a Henderson County deputy in the Cherokee Shores subdivision of Payne Springs around 12 p.m.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, earlier in the week Magee ran away from a sheriff's deputy while riding a bike.

He was later spotted by another deputy Wednesday at the 100 block of Huntoon Trail. Magee attempted to hide behind a house

During that time, Magee allegedly threw several items away including a needle, spoons, a glass pipe, methamphetamines in a pill bottle, an air soft gun, and baggies in a backpack. Afterward, Magee complied with the deputy's orders to get on the ground. He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamines, evading arrest and tampering with evidence.

