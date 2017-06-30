Monk found dehydrated after walking 20 miles in Arizona heat

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the Buddhist monk was reported missing Sunday and was later found about 20 miles away.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Buddhist monk reported missing over the weekend in Yavapai County was found about 20 miles away after the missing man chose to go for a walk to "clear his head," officials said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the monk's family noticed him leaving the Buddhist temple on Perkinsville Road in Chino Valley at about 6 p.m. on Saturday and failed to return by the next morning.

He left behind his cell phone and all other possessions, YCSO said.

At 3:15 p.m. the next day, a woman noticed the monk wandering in the desert near Perkinsville at a site that's between 20 and 25 miles away from the temple.

He was severely dehydrated and taken to the local police department. The monk reportedly told YCSO he just needed to take a long walk to clear his mind.

