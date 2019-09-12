NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man has been arrested on several felony charges after officials say a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of over 10 pounds of cocaine in Nacodcoches County.

On Sunday, deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriffs Office pulled over an SUV around 9:40 a.m. on Highway 59 North on several alleged traffic violations.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as Winston Freeman, 62. Sheriff Jason Bridges says Freeman was extremely nervous when he was pulled over and admitted he had crack cocaine inside the vehicle. Deputies obtained consent to search the vehicle and found a small amount of crack cocaine and marijuana.

Upon further search of the vehicle, Sheriff Bridges says deputies noticed the the dash of the vehicle had been tampered with. When they inspected the area, deputies found 10.4 pounds of cocaine and two handguns, according to the NCSO. Both handguns were reported stolen out of Houston and Waco, Sheriff Bridges says.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

Freeman was arrested at the scene and charged with:

Delivery of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Theft of a firearm

Possession of marijuana

Freeman was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail an the investigation is ongoing.