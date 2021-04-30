Sheriff raid in Henderson County results in four arrested for warrants and drugs

Sheriff Bottie Hillhouse says the investigation will be continuing and more charges are expected.

ATHENS, Texas — Four have been arrested after the sheriff of Henderson County executed a raid in Athens Friday morning that uncovered drugs and cash.

“This was a crisp operation made successful by the professionalism of officers from across this area,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

After capturing a fugitive, Sabian Young, during an execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Jonathan Street, another search warrant was issued by 392nd District Judge Scott Mckee to search another residence

A gun, cash, drugs, and two automobiles were seized at the residence.

Arrested were:

Justin Young, 20, for tampering with evidence and a felony arrest warrant

Ja’Quaylon Bowman, 19, possession of a controlled substance

Laporcha Brown, 22, possession of a controlled substance

Hillhouse said key assistance in the raid was given by Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers, and the Athens Police Department.