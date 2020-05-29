SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas — The San Augustine County Sheriff's Office helped arrest a fugitive last week who authorities say escaped from prison in Woodville.

According to the SACSO, Jed Landon Townsend, 36, escaped from custody and had been on the run for about 18 hours.

Sheriff Robert Cartwright called in a search team from the prison system to find Townsend. Authorities used dogs followed by law enforcement on horseback.

Sergeant J.T. Moon spotted the suspect under a bridge on U.S. 96 South and took him into custody.

Townsend faces charges of possession of a controlled substance possession of a dangerous drug and escape.