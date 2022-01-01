Nacogdoches County sheriff searching for 18-year-old charged with sexual assault of a child

Logan Rey Torres, 18, is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair. He weighs about 280 lbs.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an 18-year-old Winnsboro man recently indicted by a grand jury on two felony sexual offense charges.

Logan Rey Torres is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a warrant for Torres’ arrest after he was indicted on the charges earlier this month in the 145th District Court.

He’s accused of assaulting a child under 14 years old in July 2021.

Torres is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair. He weighs about 280 lbs.