Nacogdoches County sheriff searching for 18-year-old charged with sexual assault of a child

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an 18-year-old Winnsboro man recently indicted by a grand jury on two felony sexual offense charges.
Logan Rey Torres is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a warrant for Torres’ arrest after he was indicted on the charges earlier this month in the 145th District Court.
He’s accused of assaulting a child under 14 years old in July 2021.
Torres is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair. He weighs about 280 lbs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigator Brandan Lovell by calling 936-560-7794.