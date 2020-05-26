After receiving partial results from recent mass testing, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said at least 12 additional Smith County Jail inmates and one detention officer have tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith told the Smith County Commissioners Court said 118 test results came back from the lab processing the tests. About 12 or 13 inmates and one detention officer from the North Jail (Low Risk Facilty) tested positive for COVID-19, and all were asymptomatic.

These results are a part of mass testing efforts from Texas Division of Emergency Management officials who came to both the Smith County North Jail and the Central Jail last week to test all employees and inmates for the virus.

