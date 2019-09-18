SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County couple is out on bond following arrests for allegedly injuring children.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, September 13, investigators responded to Whitehouse ISD as the result of two 13-year-old students making an outcry of physical abuse to the Whitehouse Police Department School Resource Officer. Child Protective Services also responded and subsequently took custody of the children.

The children were interviewed by both the CPS and the SCSO. Forensic interviews were conducted of the children at the Children’s Advocacy Center that same evening.

That same day, a search warrant was issued by 114th State District Judge Christi Kennedy for the residence of Mark and Cheryl Layne, located in the 7100 block of County Road 2192 in Whitehouse. Visible injuries were observed on two of the children. Additional evidence was collected during the search of the residence.

On Tuesday, arrest warrants were issued for both Mark and Cheryl charging both with injury to a child. Bond was set at $75,000 each.

Both individuals surrendered themselves and were booked into the Smith County Jail the same day and released upon posting bond.