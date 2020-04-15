Despite the state prison system no longer accepting county jail inmates, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Tuesday the county jail should not have any significant problems.

In a letter Saturday to county sheriffs, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Executive Director Bryan Collier said the hold on inmate intake initiated Monday is in effect until further notice. He also stated the action is necessary and temporary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Across the state, 97 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 236 offenders who have tested positive. TDCJ announced last week that the 15 facilities with an inmate or employee who have tested positive will be placed on lockdown.

