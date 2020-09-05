HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday morning that was submerged in Lake Palestine.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie HIllhouse, a boater called the sheriff's office saying there was a vehicle in the lake near the Flat Creek Boat Ramp on Farm-to-Market Road 315, south of Chandler.

The Texas Game Warden's Office and the Henderson County District Attorney's Office also responded to the scene with Henderson County deputies.

When the vehicle was recovered, it was found to be unoccupied.

The HCSO later discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Smith County.

The investigation is still ongoing.