SHERIFF: Thick vegetation complicates search of man believed to have drowned in Henderson County lake

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse on Wednesday identified the missing man as Juan Ortiz Delacruz, 47.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are continuing to search for man who may have drowned in a Henderson County lake after his canoe overturned despite thick vegetation hindering the investigation.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said two people were in a canoe on a private lake near Eustace Sunday evening when the canoe overturned. One person was able to get to shore, but the other one was not.

Hillhouse on Wednesday identified the missing man as Juan Ortiz Delacruz, 47. He said thick vegetation has made the search efforts difficult, but deputies and the game wardens' dive team are still searching.