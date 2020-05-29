UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A search warrant resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Union Grove man.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Cory Neal Pittman of Union Grove was arrested and booked into the Upshur County Jail. Pittman is being held on a $140,000 bond on two charges of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, three charges of possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.

The sheriff's office's Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 9955 Union Grove Road on Thursday as the result of an ongoing investigation into the alleged sale of narcotics. The search resulted in the seizure of 42 grams of methamphetamine, 14 ounces of marijuana, 119 grams of ecstasy, 17 firearms, and almost $3,000 in cash.

Upshur County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says three of the firearms have been confirmed stolen by serial number, and the othes are being investigated.

In addition, a two-way portable police radio was also found with channels related to the Rusk County area.

The sheriff's office says a follow-up investigation will be done to determine the proper owner. At this time, it is not confirmed as stolen.