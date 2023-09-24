SHERIFF: Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend in leg with BBQ fork in Marshall

Johnson was taken into custody at the Harrison County Jail were she is booked for assault family violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARSHALL, Texas — One woman has been arrested after stabbing her boyfriend in the leg with a BBQ fork on Saturday.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing occurred at St. James Road in Marshall.

The verbal altercation got started after the girlfriend, identified as Emmera Johnson, 24, of Marshall, destroyed some of his belongings.

The argument turned physical after Johnson got hold of a BBQ fork and proceeded to stab him in the leg.

Currently, there is no information on the boyfriend's injuries, as details remain limited.