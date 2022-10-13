3, including husband and wife, accused of smuggling illegal narcotics into Smith County Jail

An inmate's wife was throwing items over the fence at the north jail facility and placing the items by the dumpster near the sheriff's office, officials say.

TYLER, Texas — Three people, including a husband and wife, have been charged with engaging in organized crime after officials say they worked together to smuggle illegal narcotics like marijuana and tobacco into Smith County Jail facilities.

Inmate Micah Davis, who was already jailed on different charges, along with Kristofer Rouse and Lindsay Nichole Davis have all been arrested on organized criminal activity charges with bonds set at $250,000, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Thursday that investigators first heard of the alleged smuggling into the jail on Sept. 8 and learned Micah Davis was receiving items like tobacco, marijuana and pills.

His wife Lindsay Davis, 33, was throwing items over the fence at the north jail facility and placing the items by the dumpster near the sheriff's office, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, Micah Davis and other trusties, who were under his purview, would then retrieve the items, bringing the contraband into the jail.

Following more investigation, deputies learned that Micah Davis told Lindsay Davis to drop off contraband at the downtown jail facility near the dumpster on the night of Sept. 8 around 9 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Using surveillance video, investigators saw a black VW Jetta, driving north on Fannin Ave. on the east side of the jail. The vehicle then stopped on the east side of Fannin Ave. and a man exited the driver’s seat of the Jetta, ran across Fannin Ave. and tossed a brown paper sack under the fence toward the dumpster.

According to the video, the man quickly ran toward the Jetta, jumped into the car and left north toward Erwin Street. Inside the brown “McDonald’s” paper sack bag, the investigator found marijuana, tobacco, assorted pills, rolling papers and a butane lighter.