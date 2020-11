The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire call at the Gregg County North Jail.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Smoke from roof work at the Gregg County North Jail set off alarms Thursday afternoon and drew fire crews to the facility on Whaley Street.

At about 3:30 p.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to a fire call at the facility.

“We have roof construction going on,” said sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said.

