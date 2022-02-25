Sheriff's office investigating after 2 found dead inside truck in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead Friday morning in a running vehicle sitting at an intersection in the Noonday area.
Deputies found a black Ford F-250 on FM 2868 near the intersection of Highway 155 South around 11 a.m. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was still running and a woman was sitting in the front seat of the truck with a handgun in her possession.
When the deputies removed the gun, they realized she was dead and deputies then saw a man dead next to her in the truck, the sheriff's office said.
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Andy Dunklin arrived on the scene and he then ordered an autopsy on both bodies, which were transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler.
Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are on location at this time. The sheriff's office said this continues to be an active investigation and more information will be released when it's available.