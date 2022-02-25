Sheriff's office investigating after 2 found dead inside truck in Smith County

The sheriff's office said this continues to be an active investigation and more information will be released when it's available.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead Friday morning in a running vehicle sitting at an intersection in the Noonday area.

Deputies found a black Ford F-250 on FM 2868 near the intersection of Highway 155 South around 11 a.m. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was still running and a woman was sitting in the front seat of the truck with a handgun in her possession.

When the deputies removed the gun, they realized she was dead and deputies then saw a man dead next to her in the truck, the sheriff's office said.

Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Andy Dunklin arrived on the scene and he then ordered an autopsy on both bodies, which were transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler.