Gregg County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in connection with homicide

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 39-year-old Brandon Allen Gilliam who is described as 6’2”, 270 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for an individual believed to have information regarding a homicide that occurred Tuesday, May 4 in White Oak.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are looking for 39-year-old Brandon Allen Gilliam who is described as 6’2”, 270 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gilliam is a registered sex offender, who is believed to be non-compliant with the conditions of his registration and shows to be wanted by the state parole board for a parole violation.