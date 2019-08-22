GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people found dead this week in a recreational vehicle park near East Mountain.

The bodies of Joshua Lee Geiger, 37, and Sara Joy Travis, 31, were found Monday afternoon in an RV in the 300 block of Coulter Road off FM 1844, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb.

Officials are investigating the deaths. A preliminary autopsy report had no effect on the investigation, Tubb said Wednesday. “There is nothing in it that will alter the case as a death investigation,” Tubb said Wednesday. He said the sheriff’s office is awaiting the full autopsy report, which could take two to three months.

