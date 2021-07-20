Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.
According to the sheriff’s office, Justin Ray Coslett was last seen or heard from on the afternoon of July 8.
Coslett is described as a white male standing 6 foot tall and weighing 150lbs with hazel eyes and blonde hair.
Coslett has been known to stay in the following areas:
1800 block of East Houston Street Tyler, Texas
2900 block of Spur 124 Tyler, Texas
Pine Trail Shores subdivision in Flint, Texas
Troup/Mixon area
Anyone with information is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.