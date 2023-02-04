UPDATE: Officials identify man shot, killed by homeowner during reported Smith County home invasion

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was reportedly shot and killed by a homeowner during a Saturday afternoon attempted home invasion.



According to the SCSO, around 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 15000 block of Treasure Cove, near Bullard, on reports of a suspicious person.



As officials headed to the scene, they were told a man, identified as Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, had entered a house unlawfully and confronted the homeowners.



Authorities say Correro insisted the homeowner’s truck belonged to him. At that time, the homeowner removed Correro from the home and locked the door.



“Prior to the arrival of deputies, the homeowner, armed with a shotgun, went outside to check on his truck,” the SCSO said in a statement. “The suspect then returned to the property and the homeowner informed him that police were on the way and instructed him to sit down. The homeowner believed the suspect was having a mental episode, as he was shouting an unknown female’s name. During this time, the homeowner’s fiancé came outside. Her presence seemed to agitate the suspect and he came toward them aggressively. The homeowner warned the suspect several times to stop walking toward them or he would shoot. The suspect refused and made death threats toward them. As the suspect charged toward the homeowner and his fiancé, the homeowner shot the suspect once in the chest.”



When deputies arrived in scene, they found Correro unconscious in the front yard of the residence.



Deputies began CPR on the Correro until EMS arrived. Correro was pronounced dead when paramedics got to the scene.



Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Andy Dunklin came to the scene and ordered an autopsy be performed at Forensic Medical in Tyler.



The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.