Shelby County Sheriff will undergo double lung transplant

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The sheriff of Shelby County announced he will have a double lung transplant Tuesday evening.

According to the a Facebook posted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Kevin W. Windham is a candidate for a double lung transplant as of June 21.

Windham shared that over the past year, he has experienced some serious health issues. His team of doctors agreed this transplant will allow Windham to achieve a greater quailty of life.

"While this is a life changing surgery, I have faith in God, and I know that this will place me on the road to recovery," Windham said.

In the Facebook post, Windham also mentioned after the surgery he will not be in the office on a daily basis. But he said he will continue to be very active in the daily operations of the office and the jail.

"I have full confidence in the ability of my administration as well as the entire staff at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office," Windham said.