1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Hawkins gas station

HAWKINS, Texas — One person is dead and another has been taken into custody following a Friday morning shooting in Hawkins.

According to the Hawkins Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. at JJ's, located at 469 W. Front St. in Hawkins.

When police arrived on scene, they said they found a man in critical condition who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter has since been arrested.