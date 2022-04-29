1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Hawkins gas station

HAWKINS, Texas — One person is dead and another has been taken into custody following a Friday morning shooting in Hawkins.
According to the Hawkins Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. at JJ's, located at 469 W. Front St. in Hawkins.
When police arrived on scene, they said they found a man in critical condition who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspected shooter has since been arrested.
Details are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
RELATED: OFFICIALS: 16-year-old girl found dead after being held captive by mother’s boyfriend in Texas home