Multiple 'armed and dangerous' suspects on the loose after 1 killed, 2 injured in Tyler restaurant shooting

If anybody has any information on this case please contact Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured after gunfire rang out in the parking lot of a Tyler restaurant late Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Tyler police responded to New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, located at 3709 Troup Highway, on reports of a shooting. Witnesses stated several people had been shot by multiple shooters.

Officers arrived and determined three people were shot and multiple shooters used several different caliber weapons. Witnesses told police a disturbance occurred in the parking lot and people began shooting. Several rounds went into the restaurant and numerous casings were found in the north side of the parking lot. Bullet casings were also found scattered throughout the parking lot of Don Benito’s, a restaurant beside New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital. The female victim, identified as Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, died from her injuries. Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, are both stable.

This case is still under investigation and no suspects have been arrested at this time. Suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.