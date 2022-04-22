Watch live: Search for suspect continues after 3 people shot near UDC, several schools, apartments sheltering in place

One man, a woman and a juvenile girl were shot near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street NW. All three are stable.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for the person, or persons, responsible for a shooting near the campus of the University of District of Columbia (UDC) in Northwest, D.C. where at least three people are injured.

One man, a woman and a juvenile girl were shot near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street NW at 3:20 p.m., according to MPD Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment and the two adults are in stable but critical condition, while the juvenile has minor injuries, Emerman said. Several schools, businesses and apartment buildings in the area have been evacuated, or are being asked to shelter in place for safety.

Emerman said currently the police do not have any suspects at the time.

"We are continuing to search the area, and we have it locked down as we are looking for any suspect or suspects," Emerman said. "We do not have a motive at this time, and we do not know the full details of what took place."

A SWAT armor vehicle just showed up to the scene with at least seven members inside. I cannot tell what agency or department they belong to. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/xbWmuJob2A — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 22, 2022

Emerman said several individuals who were running from the scene were detained to determine if they were suspects or witnesses, early in the response, but those questioned have been cleared.

"We do not have any description at this time that I can put out," Emerman said.

Emerman added that no officers have been injured.

We have a vantage point as people are being let out of the apartment complex near the school. Police could be seen pointing up with guns. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/j3E7qRapRe — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) April 22, 2022

Law enforcement from multiples agencies are actively canvassing and searching apartment buildings in the area and all those in the area are asked to shelter in place. Parents of students at locked-down schools were asked not to come to the schools.

"We are in several buildings right now, conducting sweeps," Emerman said. "As soon as it’s safe we’ll notify parents of a reunification center to reunite children with parents."

Extremely tense. People being guided out of building along with officers. I’ve never seen a situation like this. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Ep82s83BZ7 — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) April 22, 2022

Witnesses at the scene described seeing people running around, hiding under cars and multiple parents said they were coming to pick up their children from the nearby Edmund Burke School. Edmund Burke is a private co-ed school for sixth-12th graders.

A Howard Law School student, who did not want to give her name, said she was on a study break when she heard multiple rounds of gunshots.

I just talked to this woman at the corner of Connecticut and Van Ness. She did not want her face shown. She said she could hear the gunshots coming south from this intersection around the Edmund Burke school. She said she saw adults and children running. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/H12jnq2DXI — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 22, 2022

"It was an entire standstill, everybody stopped their cars," she said. "We were bumper to bumper. We didn't know what to do ... Then we heard another round go off, at least 20 shots. We started to go down Van Ness and all the cars stopped again, and we heard another round go off. We didn't know how close the bullets were so we just stopped right there."

The student said she saw adults and children running in the area.

The Sheridan School, another private school nearby for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, sent a letter to families Friday afternoon notifying them of the shooting.

"We have received word that there is currently a situation at an apartment building in Van Ness and Connecticut involving an active shooter," the letter said. "Everyone who is at Sheridan is safe and currently inside the building. We have spoken with MPD and they indicated we are not in danger."

Police say three people were shot. Talked with a witness who said he heard shots from what sounded like an assault rifle. He said people were hiding under cars and children were running out of the school. He said one woman was shot while sitting in her car. https://t.co/loav4McMqN pic.twitter.com/7WUf197zLu — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) April 22, 2022

The U.S. park police, Secret Service, FBI, ATF and UDC Police are all assisting with the investigation and search for persons involved in the shooting.

“The FBI Washington Field Office is providing assistance to the DC Metropolitan Police Department in response to shootings in the 4100 block of Connecticut Ave., NW," the FBI said in a statement. "The situation is ongoing and the FBI will provide appropriate personnel and resources, as requested and needed.”

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

These grandparents are waiting to hear more about what is happening at the school. They say their grandson was inside. Their daughter was trying to pick him up. There is a lot of confusion still here at Van Ness in Connecticut. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/hyUDbcoUct — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 22, 2022