TYLER, Texas — There was a shooting at the 3000 block of Highway 31 East just before 3 pm.

Smith County deputies are currently on the scene of Affordable Dentures & Implants where two men were shot, according to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff.

Suspect is in custody with Smith County police officers.

Community at large is not in danger.