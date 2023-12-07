Deputy shoots suspect to death while serving capital murder warrant in north Harris County

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a capital murder warrant was being served when at least one shot was fired.

HOUSTON — A person was shot and killed by a deputy in North Harris County Wednesday while a warrant was being served, the sheriff's office said.

It happened along North Ella Creek just south of Rankin Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force was serving a capital murder warrant in connection with a killing on May 18 on Selinsky Road, when the suspect was shot.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Tommy Diaz, gunfire was exchanged, there was a brief standoff and deputies were inside the home when the suspect was killed. No law enforcement officers were injured, he said.

Others were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

KHOU 11 is working to find out who the suspect was and who he was accused of killing.

Investigators said the suspect's name has not yet been released. but more information would be given later.

A suspect shot as law enforcement (Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force) attempted to serve a capital murder arrest warrant. The suspect has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No reported injuries to law enforcement personnel. Incident occurred at the 700 blk of

