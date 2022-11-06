2 hospitalized following shooting on Wiley College campus

"Those allegedly involved in the incident were not Wiley College students," the college said in a press release.

TYLER, Texas — Two people were taken to local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall.

According to the college, witnesses said during a brief altercation, a person, who is not a student at the college, went to a vehicle to retrieve a firearm. They then returned to the gathering and "opened fire on the crowd.

Two victims were shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Marshall Police Department and Wiley College Police Department.