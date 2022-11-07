Shopper Beware: BBB offers best practices for online shopping, avoiding scams

Amazon Prime Day kicks off Tuesday and scammers are going to want to use you for a payday.

TYLER, Texas — Tuesday kicks off the start of Amazon Prime Day and many of you will be ready to click that “shop” button, but beware of what you’re clicking on.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas said there will be an influx of shoppers online and scammers are going to try to get a payday with just one click.

The BBB recommends people make sure pay with a credit card and avoid paying with unconventional methods like gift cards. Another tell-tale sign that you’re on a scammer’s website is bad grammar.

"Scammer grammar – make sure that if there’s punctuation or spelling errors that’s something you can tell that’s not the legit website. Make sure it has https is on top and that it’s a secure website," said Mechele Mills, president and CEO of the BBB Serving Central East Texas.

If you do end up on a fake website, receive a text message about a package you didn’t order, or get a click bait about a free gift, you can report that to the BBB by going to the BBB scam reporting website or to the FBI internet crime center.

Over 200 million Prime subscribers are based here in the U.S. and over 1 million packages are shipped each day across the country.