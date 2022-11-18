Shoppers get an early start at 'Christmas in Bergfeld'

The seasonal shopping event is a tradition held each year one week before Thanksgiving at Tyler's oldest and historic shopping center.

TYLER, Texas — The season of giving was off to a traditional start in Tyler.

Christmas in Bergfeld is an annual shopping event held each year one week before Thanksgiving.

Shoppers were able to browse artesian goods from store owners while enjoying discounts and special giveaways.

Participating businesses such as Sadie's Stitchery and House of Wynne made the event extra special by donating a portion of the proceeds to nonprofit organizations.

"We'll be donating to East Texas Food Bank," said Mercedes Noteware of Sadie's Stitchery.

Other businesses like RJ Jewelers, which has been in business since 1983, will be extending discounts through the weekend.

Robert Johnson, owner of RJ Jewelers, says that the event is a tradition locals look forward to when it comes to crossing off wish list items.

"We've been very fortunate," said Johnson "It's a great way to kick off the holiday season".

For those who worked up an appetite from shopping, storefronts such as Mita Artisan Shoppe and Village Bakery had a free sweet treat for guests stopping in.