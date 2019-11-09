TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are investigating a shots fired call at Walmart on Highway 64 and Loop 323.

According to police, there was no one shot.

Police have not said whether they are looking for a suspect.

Witnesses on the scene says once shot were fired, employees evacuated everyone out to the front of the building.

CBS19 crews on the scene says there is a heavy police presence both in front and behind the store.

Details are limited at this time. CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.