TYLER — Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott saying he does not agree with players kneeling during the national anthem. That thought is echoing across some high school football teams.

John Tyler's head coach says his players have to stay strong in their own beliefs. Yet, you don't want to put the attention on yourself and off the team.

His players agree with their coach and say you should only kneel if you truly have a cause.

"If he’s only kneeling just because he sees NFL players doing it then he shouldn't be kneeling,” John Tyler defensive back Cam Grant says. “But if he has a cause to kneel then it's acceptable to kneel."

Every school district has their own policies on if players can kneel during the anthem.

Coach Holmes says it's important to raise social issues and create a stronger bond within the team.

© 2018 KYTX