Should Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler expand to 6 lanes? TxDOT wants your input!

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is seeking the public's input regarding the possible expansion of Farm-to-Market (FM) Road 2493, commonly known as Old Jacksonville Highway, in the southern portion of Tyler.
A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Tyler Junior College West Campus Regional Training and Development Complex.
According to TxDOT, in 2019, approximately 32,000 vehicles traveled along Old Jacksonville Highway each day.
"Traffic projections show this volume increases to 53,000 vehicles per day by year 2045, resulting in a 65% increase in vehicles along the corridor," TxDOT said. "FM 2493 is unable to efficiently accommodate its current or future traffic volumes, resulting in widespread congestion and reduced mobility. Safety concerns will also increase with the higher volume of turning movements at driveways and cross streets. The purpose of the proposed project is to improve mobility and safety along the corridor through additional travel lanes, upgraded intersections and raised medians."
TxDOT’s preliminary plans for Old Jacksonville Highway include:
- Widening from four lanes with a continuous turn lane to six lanes with a raised median
- Bicycle and pedestrian accommodations along the corridor
- Intersection improvements at all signalized intersections
"The project will require additional right-of-way (ROW)," TxDOT said. "The exact amount and location are dependent on the ultimate design, which is not final until a preferred alternative is identified, and the project receives environmental clearance. TxDOT will use the abandoned railroad corridor to the fullest extent possible to minimize ROW acquisitions."
Anticipated Project Schedule
TxDOT says current financial forecasts show roadway construction funds would be available in 2026. The project’s total cost estimate is dependent on the ultimate design, which is not final until a preferred alternative is identified, and the project receives environmental clearance.
"Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026," TxDOT sad. "TxDOT may accelerate the project by one or two years if construction funding becomes available earlier. The duration of construction is unknown until a final design is selected and a detailed construction schedule can be developed."
Get Involved
TxDOT hosted the project’s first public meeting on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Several design alternatives were presented for public consideration and comment.
Below is a summary of the presented options:
- At the intersection of Loop 323, two grade-separated alternatives were presented. In both options, Loop 323 bridged over FM 2493. The difference between alternatives centered around the configuration of FM 2493. The first alternative showed a conventional design, where the Loop 323 ramps meet FM 2493 and the connections are controlled with traffic signals. The second alternative showed a Departed Left-Turn configuration, where left-turning vehicles along FM 2493 cross the opposing traffic ahead of the signalized ramp intersections. This configuration is considered an innovated design and it increases the amount of green time all drivers get to pass through the intersection.
- Between Capital Drive south to Three Lakes Blvd., one alternative that widens the roadway to the west onto the abandoned railroad right-of-way was presented. TxDOT owns the old railroad right of way and plans to utilize it to the fullest extent possible to minimize impacts to other property owners.
- From Three Lakes Blvd. south to FM 2813, three widening alternatives were presented because the abandoned railroad right of way is no longer adjacent to the existing roadway. The three alternatives included widening to the east, widening to the west, and widening equal distances to both sides of the roadway.