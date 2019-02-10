TYLER, Texas — Earthquakes are not unusual phenomenons. However, significant quakes in Texas are rare, though they do happen.

Basically, an earthquake happens when the earth's plates, which are constantly in motion, rub up against or crash into each other.

"The outer surface of the earth the lithosphere is broken up into pieces we call those pieces plates," TJC professor Rebecca Owens said. "And because they're sitting on top of the aesthetic sphere, which is always turning around, these plates get carried around. And sometimes they rub up against one another; they crash into one another. The forces of all the pushing and pulling will cause fractures to form, and sometimes you get some movement on those fractures, and those are faults. And that movement is what we call earthquakes."

According to the United States Geological Survey, four earthquakes struck Texas in two days. The most powerful of the quakes was a 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

"Magnitude refers to how much energy was actually released during the earthquake," Owns said.

Three of the four quakes happened north of Snyder, Texas with magnitudes of 4.0, 3.8 and 2.5.

The other quake happened in Alvarado, which had a magnitude of 3.2.

While the quakes are certainly unusual, Owens says they are not alarming.

"This is something we don't need to worry about," Owens said.

The USGS does not consider us a highly hazardous region. It's not something that, it looks like we need to worry about just yet."

The most powerful recorded earthquake in the history of Texas happened in 1931 with a magnitude of 6.0, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

The TSHA says of the more than 110 recorded earthquakes in the state's history, there was only one recorded death blamed on a earthquake in the 1920's.