Shreveport man charged with capital murder in connection with January deaths of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Shreveport man has been charged with capital murder after two men were found shot dead on the side of the road in January in Cherokee County.

Devon Harris turned himself Tuesday into the Mesquite Police Department, where he was taken into custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

He was arrested for the deaths of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson, both of Shreveport, who were found dead on Jan. 30 on Highway 79 East at the Cherokee and Rusk County line.

Following further investigation, investigators issued a warrant for Harris' arrest on Feb. 2. He was considered armed and dangerous at the time, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene in January, the two men were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.