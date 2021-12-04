Shreveport woman killed in Smith County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed following a crash Saturday in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH-31 E, east of Tyler.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2009 Toyota Venza was eastbound on the shoulder of SH-31 and attempted a U-turn when it was struck by an eastbound 2017 Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Venza, identified as Rhonda Lynne Goodrich, 52, of Shreveport LA., was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

The driver of the Tundra, identified as Jack Byron Pierce, 53, of Bullard, was transported to UT-Health –Tyler in stable condition.